2023 Schedule is Up!

Here we go Finatics! The 2023 schedule was released tonight!
Initial thoughts:
- One home game in September, but 4 of 5 last games are at home. Finale against the Bills at Hard Rock.
- Bye week 10, not a bad place for a rest.
- Home games are all against teams we can beat!
- Tough away games at Philadelphia and the Chiefs within 3 week span.
It's nice to finally get the schedule out, lots of Finatics already chatting about the MetLife takover in New York during Thanksgiving Week. Flights are actually cheaper on that weekend for anyone wnating to travel up there.
Some already making plans for a European Vacation in Frankfurt.
Let the Games Begin! Finatics, your thoughts? Post your comments on our Facebook page! Go Dolphins! Fins Up!