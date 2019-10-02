Miami Dolphins Alumni Honored By Team at 2019 Alumni Weekend

The #LACvsMIA halftime saluted Miami Dolphins alumni as it marked the conclusion to the 2019 Alumni Weekend Presented by Baptist Health.
Tons of alumni where in attendance for the weekend’s activities. Among the alumni that we personally saw on game day included Mark Duper, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Manny Fernandez, OJ McDuffie, and Troy Drayton.
The Miami Dolphins host an Alumni Weekend every year to honor their legacy and history that they have marked with the team.
Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health kicked off with the annual Alumni Weekend Golf Tournament presented by Waste Management on Friday, Sept. 27 followed by the Alumni Weekend Party presented by the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“This weekend is a celebration of the comradery, tradition and history of the Miami Dolphins alumni,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. “We want to honor those who have dedicated their time on the field for the Dolphins’ organization, and what better way than to have them come together for Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health so that they can share memories with one another and make new ones together.”