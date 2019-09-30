Dolphins Host FOOTBALL UNITES Tailgate for Community Teens

How often do you get together with friends and talk about the Miami Dolphins, and football? That’s what the Miami Dolphins are doing for South Florida teens with FOOTBALL UNITES.
The Dolphins are reaching out into the community to all of the teen groups to get them together to talk about, and rally around football. Prior to the Chargers game on Sunday, FOOTBALL UNITES CommUNITY Tailgates met up in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot for some fun and fellowship. This week's FOOTBALL UNITES tailgate was especially a great time for the kids as it was Dolphins Alumni Weekend. The kids were extremely excited to see Dolphins legions like OJ McDuffie, and Troy Drayton.
The FOOTBALL UNITES initiative, started by Stephen Ross is a program created by the Miami Dolphins to bring South Florida teenagers together through football. Their goal is to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.
The group is inclusive of the diversity and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football.
This week’s FOOTBALL UNITES tailgate included the Islamic Center or South Florida, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami, the Aqua Foundation, and the YWCA.
I asked a group from the Boys and Girls Club of South Florida if this was their first FOOTBALL UNITES experience..
"This is our first time at a FOOTBALL UNITES tailgate, and for most of us, it is our very first time at a Dolphins game!"
We asked Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Sr. Vice President, Communications & Community Affairs why it is important for the Dolphins to support Football Unites…
“One of the things that is important to Stephen Ross and our players that we look at working in the community, and the diverse intersections that make us South Florida. It is such a diverse area, and we want to unite people of different races, gender, sexual orientation, identity, and use football as a way to bring them together.”
If you are with a South Florida teen group, contact us, or the Miami Dolphins on you can get involved with FOOTBALL UNITES!