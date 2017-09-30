GAME DAY! Saints at Dolphins in London

The Dolphins will make their fourth regular-season visit to London and face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. Miami is 1-2 in its previous games in London, defeating Oakland in 2014 and falling to the N.Y. Giants in 2007 and the N.Y. Jets in 2015.
This is the last of three straight trips for the Dolphins to open the season as they played in Los Angeles (Week 2), New York (Week 3) and London (Week 4) in consecutive weeks prior to playing their rst home game at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee. The three trips will see the Dolphins travel 16,790 total miles roundtrip (ground miles to stadiums in Los Angeles and New York, air miles to Wembley Stadium in London). Those 16,790 total miles are more than 14 NFL teams will travel the entire season.