The Dolphins will be looking for their fourth consecutive win against an AFC East opponent this week, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. Miami previously posted wins vs. Buffalo (Oct. 23), vs. the N.Y. Jets (Nov. 6) and at the N.Y. Jets (Dec. 17).
Miami has an opportunity to sweep the season series with Buffalo for the first time since 2011. A win would give the Dolphins series sweeps against Buffalo and the N.Y. Jets in the same season for the first time since 2003.