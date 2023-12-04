Down the Home Stretch!

What a difference a year makes. As of this writing the Dolphins are now at 9-3 and the top seed in the playoff race. Five games left in the season, and four of them are at home.
It’s been a long time since this Finatic has been excited to look forward to the next game. In 1984, I was sitting in the Orange Bowl watching Dan Marino consistently hit Mark Clayton or Mark Duper with frozen ropes never seen before. Now it’s Tua to Hill and Waddle, a little different because Tyreek Hill is the best I’ve ever seen on the field (Wes Welker agrees). Tua throws the occasional rope, but he also accurately targets locations that the receivers know where to be.
Here’s the thing about Tua: you don’t have to critique or criticize him on social media because he is his own worst critic. After the Jets game he repeatedly said to the media “I need to get better”. And better he did against the Commanders. A 141 passer rating, 2 amazing touchdowns, and 280 passing yards. Under 300 yards because the running game behind Mostert and Achane was incredible, especially in the second half to snuff all hopes of a Washington comeback. Did anyone see that last drive in the fourth quarter where Mike White did not throw the ball once? I have to say that the stamina of the offensive line has markedly improved in the last three weeks. One thing we haven’t done in a while is wear a team down, but that was evident against the last 3 opponents.
I also love the stories regarding players going the extra mile after practice, staying late to watch film or work on techniques. Truly this comes from memories of last season and the desire not to repeat it.
On the defensive side, Van Ginkel and Ogbah were stellar stepping in for the injured "Jaelan Phillips, as well as Riley who stepped in for Jerome Baker. Steady play by Ramsey, Howard and Elliott and Jones was evident.
And isn’t Hard Knocks an added treat for all Finatics? I love to kick back on Tuesday and replay the victory and the "behind the scenes" that got them there. The coverage on Phillips leading up to the injury is Emmy worthy. It was heart breaking to watch, but it was also a look that we as fans rarely see. Thanks to the Dolphins organization for allowing us this access. So far it seems to be fueling the team and I only hope the karma continues.
So now it’s on to business with the Titans and Jets first ahead. With two more victories, the Bills’ backs are against the wall and they pretty much have to win out to have a chance at the playoffs. Tall order as they face the Chiefs and Cowboys and the season ending contest at Hard Rock with our Fins.
The Miami players are in a good place right now down the home stretch. Confident, not cocky. Competent, not clumsy. Doing the work and having fun along the way. If you are not having fun watching this team now, it’s on you and not this team. Time to strap in and ride the roller coaster! Let’s fill the stadium on Monday night and get loud for the world. I already have plans to take the day off on Tuesday.
Happy Holidays Finatics!