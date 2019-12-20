Bengals-Dolphins Game Surrounded by Holiday Events

Here are some of the many events happening at the game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium:
Prior to the game:
Miami Dolphins Special Teams Game Day Service Project sponsored by Sysco
Location: South Plaza
Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Miami Dolphins Special Team will be packing backpacks with food for students that are on free and reduced lunch. Sponsored by Sysco, Feeding South Florida will distribute the backpacks after they have been packed. This initiative is part of #DolphinsHuddleFor100 and is open to all game attendees.
Open to everyone at the stadium to participate (#DolphinsHuddleFor100), register at https://dolphins.rosterfy.com/login
Game Events:
- The Miami Dolphins will honor their 1972 Perfect Season team as part of "NFL 100 Greatest" in a special halftime ceremony against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. As every Finatic knows, the team was named the greatest team in the 100-year history of the NFL on Nov. 15.
- The #HuddleFor100 Volunteer of the Game will recognize select Special Teams volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the South Florida community. The Miami Dolphins Special Teams have selected Dolfans NYC for this game. Congratulations to Igor and Michelle for the great Met Life Takeover event that they organized this year.
- Visit Dolphins5050.com if you would like to purchase a chance to walk away with half of the 50/50 Jackpot, while the other half will support military partners of the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans can also enter the jackpot at a home game by purchasing tickets form one of our 50-50 representatives, visiting any of the kiosks located throughout the stadium.
- Last but not least, the Miami Dolphins will announce their George F. Smith High School Coach of the Year winner in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. Award recipients receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, are presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms. The Dolphins also recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem. On Sunday we will award Eddie Frasier from Dillard High School as High School Coach of the Year and Atlantic High School as the Team of the Week.
Enjoy the game on Sunday and Go Dolphins!