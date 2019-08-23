Miami Dolphins Themed Fantasy Team Names

Last week, the Official Miami Dolphins Fan Group on Facebook started a converstaion on the best Miami Dolphins themed fantasy names. So, we thought that we would help.
Since it is fantasy football season, and since you are about to start your team and your draft, we've compiled this list with of our favorites to bring you this complete list..
Got one? Let us know and we will add it to the archive!!
Here is the list.....
Guns N' Rosen's
The Wizard of Ballage
Pump your Drakes
Fin it to win it
1st place FINish
Grand Kenyan
Over the Tannehill
Count Drakeula
Rosen From the Dead
Miami Miracle
Finkles Finest
Rosen to the Occasion
Rosen from the Dead
Finkles Fins
Suh Suh Suh-dio
Phinish first
Shake n Drake
Yes or MariNO
FitzMagic
Fins Up
Ballage a Trois
Laces Out
X Island
The Dolphins Make Me Cry
Finatics
Phinatics
Super Duper
Griesed Fin Fan
Finkle is Einhorn
Phin Phan
Drake It Till You Make It
Perfectville
Phintastic
PhinFan
Flo Sho
DolphinManiacs
Dolphinatics
Dolphandemonium
Kiss from a Rosen
Csonka Bonkers
If the Shula Fits
Devante’s Inferno
Oh Say Kenyan See
Jerome Baker’s Dozen
Shula’s Drakehouse