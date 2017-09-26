Dolphins in London: Everything You Need To Know

Will you be in London for the game??? For anyone able to make it to the game, The Dolphins have put together the following schedule of events...
The Dolphins take on the Saints on October 1 in London, England. This will mark the Dolphins 4th trip to London...
DOLPHINS TAKEOVER AT HARD ROCK CAFE - OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Friday and Saturday, September 29-30
150 Old Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1QZ
Wear your Dolphins gear to get food & drink specials | 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. Contests, giveaways and appearances on both days by Fins force, Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, Dolphins alumni and TD the mascot
NFL ON REGENT STREET – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Saturday, September 30
Regent St from Piccadilly Circus to Oxford Circus 12-6 p.m.
Interactive games, on-stage performances and appearances, merchandise and much more
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS. MIAMI DOLPHINS
Sunday, October 1
Wembley Stadium Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. BST
Visit the Dolphins Zone on Wembley Blvd. before the game for interactive challenges and face painting