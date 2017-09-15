Dolphins Looking to Repeat 1992 Season

With the Dolphins' Week 1 game against Tampa Bay being moved to Nov. 19, Miami will play 16 straight weeks for the first time since 1992.
1992 saw a similar situation. Hurricane Andrew forced the Dolphins to move their season opener vs. New England to the bye week. Miami beat the Patriots on Oct. 18, 1992 and went on to win 11 games, the AFC East title and reach the AFC Championship game that season.
The Dolphins open their 52nd season a week late as they kick off at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 17, 2017 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. The team's Week 1 matchup with Tampa Bay was postponed to Nov. 19 due to Hurricane Irma. The game at the StubHub Center in Carson, California will be the Chargers' first home game in Los Angeles since they played the 1960 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It's also the first time the Dolphins have played at StubHub Center, one of two new venues for Miami in 2017. The Dolphins also play at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Oct. 15.
Miami has won nine of its last 11 regular season games, dating back to Week 6 of the 2016 season. The run was Miami's best 11-game stretch since 2008, when the team also won nine of its final 11 contests to win the AFC East.