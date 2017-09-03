Finatics

Complete List of Miami Dolphins Cutdowns to 53 Man Roster

Written by Finatic Dave
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived the following players:

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Winston Chapman LS 6-2 244 4/15/92 1 Mississippi St. ’16 Fairhope, Ala. FA, ‘17
Matt Darr P 6-1 217 7/2/92 3 Tennessee ’15 Bakersfield, Calif. FA, ‘15
Brandon Doughty QB 6-3 212 10/6/91 1 W. Kentucky ’16 Davie, Fla. D7a, ‘16
Thomas Duarte TE 6-2 244 3/30/95 2 UCLA ’16 Fullerton, Calif. D7b, ‘16
Isame Faciane G 6-4 302 5/11/91 1 FIU ’14 Slidell, La. FA, ‘17
David Fales QB 6-2 213 10/4/90 3 San Jose St. ’14 Salinas, Calif. FA, ‘17
Trey Griffey WR 6-2 209 1/19/94 R Arizona ’17 Orlando, Fla. FA, ‘17
A.J. Hendy S 6-0 206 4/8/93 1 Maryland ’16 Bowie, Md. FA, ‘16
Sean Hickey T 6-6 306 9/29/91 1 Syracuse ’15 Murrysville, Pa. FA, ‘17
Larry Hope CB 5-11 188 10/19/93 R Akron ’17 Miami, Fla. FA, ‘17
Storm Johnson RB 6-0 228 7/10/92 2 UCF ’14 Loganville, Ga. FA, ‘17
Deon Lacey LB 6-3 235 7/18/90 1 W. Alabama ’13 Brighton, Ala. FA, ‘17
Rashad Lawrence WR 6-2 190 6/10/92 1 Northwestern ’14 Orlando, Fla. FA, ‘17
Malcolm Lewis WR 5-10 194 10/27/93 R Miami (FL) ’17 Miramar, Fla. FA, ‘17
Jordan Lucas CB 6-0 202 8/2/93 2 Penn State ’16 New Rochelle, N.Y. D6b, ‘16
Cameron Malveaux DE 6-5 276 8/22/94 R Houston ’17 Beaumont, Texas FA, ‘17
Praise Martin-Oguike DE 6-1 256 8/30/93 R Temple, ’17 Woodbridge, N.J. FA, ‘17
Mitch Mathews WR 6-6 213 4/15/91 1 BYU ’16 Beaverton, Ore. FA, ‘17
Drew Morgan WR 6-0 187 12/2/94 R Arkansas, ’17 Greenwood, Ark. FA, ‘17
Lawrence Okoye DT 6-6 309 10/6/91 2 None Croydon, England FA, ‘17
Chris Pantale TE 6-5 255 3/22/90 1 Boston College ’13 Wayne, N.J. FA, ‘17
Lafayette Pitts CB 5-11 194 9/24/92 2 Pittsburgh, ’16 Duquesne, Pa. FA, ‘16
Joby Saint Fleur DE 6-4 253 11/11/92 R NW Oklahoma St. ’17 Winter Haven, Fla. FA, ‘17
De’Veon Smith RB 5-11 221 11/8/94 R Michigan ’17 Warren, Ohio FA, ‘17
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR 6-2 222 10/18/94 R Mississippi ’17 Perris, Calif. FA, ‘17
Junior Sylvestre LB 6-0 242 12/27/91 1 Toledo ’15 Hollywood, Fla. FA, ‘17
Julius Warmsley DE 6-2 297 5/15/90 2 Tulane ’14 Baton Rouge, La. FA, ‘16
Avery Young T 6-5 326 11/12/92 2 Auburn ’16 Plm Bch Gardens, Fla. FA, ‘17

 

 

The Dolphins have waived/injured the following players:

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Neville Hewitt LB 6-2 234 4/6/93 3 Marshall ’15 Conyers, Ga. FA, ‘15
Brandon Watts LB 6-2 242 1/21/91 3 Georgia Tech ’14 Tennille, Ga. FA, ‘17

 

 

The Dolphins have released the following players:

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Nick Williams DE 6-4 297 2/21/90 4 Samford ’13 Birmingham, Ala. Wai., ’16 (K.C.)
Sam Young T 6-8 306 6/24/87 8 Notre Dame ’10 Coral Springs, Fla. UFA, ’16 (Jax.)

 

 

The Dolphins have placed the following players on injured reserve:

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tony Lippett CB 6-3 192 7/2/92 3 Michigan State ’15 Detroit, Mich. D5d, ‘15
Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2 248 11/17/96 R Ohio State ’17 Hinesville, Ga. D2, ‘17

 

 

The Dolphins have placed the following player on reserve/physically unable to perform:

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Rashawn Scott WR 6-0 199 1/29/92 2 Miami (FL) ’16 Melbourne, Fla. FA, ‘16