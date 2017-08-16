With Miami's 23-20 win over Atlanta in the preseason opener, the Dolphins look to make it two in a row to start the preseason this Thursday night vs. Baltimore at 7 p.m. The Dolphins haven't won their first two preseason games in the same season since 2011, when they finished the exhibition campaign 3-1. Since Hall of Fame Head Coach Don Shula retired following the 1995 season, the Dolphins have won their first two preseason games just five times.
The Dolphins and Ravens will meet twice this year - once this Thursday night in the preseason and again in a Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup in Baltimore on Oct. 26. It's the second team Miami plays in both the preseason and the regular season this year, meeting Atlanta last week and again in Week 6 of the regular season.