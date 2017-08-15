This has been a BRUTAL year for training camp, Finatics. Thank goodness it is now over.
The competition out there is FIERCE. The guys are hitting hard. And the injuries are running wild. Our observations from training camp.. Defense looks great. The defense definitely won at camp. And there is some really hard hitting coming from the defense. So much so that the Dolphins sustained 2 RB concussion at camp..
RB Jay Ajayi. Concussion. Good news is that he is back on the practice field this week, and will see some playing time, possibly as early as the Baltimore game on Thursday.
RB Kenyan Drake. Concussion sustained on the practice field on August 14th.
Camp has been brutal with other injuries on the practice field, and during the Dolphins first preseason game vs. the Falcons at Hard Rock…
CB Tony Lippett – Torn Achilles tendon sustained on the practice field on August 14th.
QB Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill reinjured his ACL in a non contact play. Out for the season.
WR Francis Owusu – Despite scoring in preseason vs. Falcons, he injured his knee in camp, and then released.
WR Jordan Westerkamp – sustained hamstring problems in camp, played in Falcons game, released.
LB Raekwon McMillan. Injured on his first appearance on the field, on the first play during the Falcons preseason game.
OT Kwayde Miller.. Injured and released.
Camp is officially over, but the Dolphins have a joint workout next week with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the game there on Thursday the 24th. We just pray that there is no more injuries to our already thinning team. Debby Downer: Last year, the Dolphins worked out with the Carolina Panthers, where Louis Delmas sustained a season ending ACL.