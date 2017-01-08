The Dolphins will return to the playoffs for the 23rd time in team history and play their first playoff game since 2008 when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. on CBS. Miami is looking for its first playoff win since Dec. 30, 2000, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17 in overtime.
Miami has played Pittsburgh three times in the postseason and won two of those matchups. The last playoff meeting was on Jan. 6, 1985, when the Dolphins defeated the Steelers, 45-28, at the Orange Bowl to win the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl XIX.
Miami has played four games against teams in this year's playoffs and have gone 1-3 in those four games. The Dolphins defeated Pittsburgh - their AFC Wild Card opponent - on Oct. 16 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 30-15 win over the Steelers propelled the Dolphins to nine wins in their final 11 games, their best 11-game stretch since 2008. Miami also fell to playoff teams in their first two games of the season - at Seattle (Sept. 11) and at New England (Sept. 18) - and in the season finale vs. New England (Jan. 1, 2017).