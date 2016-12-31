The Dolphins will close out the regular season on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 when they host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Miami has defeated New England each of the last three meetings at home, but fell to the Patriots earlier this season in Foxborough, Mass. on Sept. 18, 2016.
The Dolphins are looking to win their fifth divisional game of the season. They have already clinched a winning record against the AFC East this season for the first time since 2009. A fifth win would be Miami's best divisional record in a single season since the NFL went to four-team divisions in
2002.
Miami has clinched a playoff spot and will be heading to the postseason for the 23rd time in the franchise's 51-year history. The Dolphins are fourth in NFL history in percentage of seasons they have gone to the playoffs in their franchise's history (45.1 percent). Adam Gase becomes the fourth Dolphins coach (Don Shula, 1970; Dave Wannstedt, 2000; Tony Sparano, 2008) to lead the team to the playoffs in his first season as head coach. He is just the second first-time head coach (Sparano, 2008) in team history to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season as an NFL head coach.